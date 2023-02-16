Seasons Textile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in December 2022 up 1.63% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 29.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2022 up 7.77% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Seasons Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 14.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 0.36% over the last 12 months.