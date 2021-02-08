Seasons Textile Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, down 35.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in December 2020 down 35.52% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 213.27% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020 down 26.67% from Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2019.

Seasons Textile shares closed at 6.56 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.15% returns over the last 6 months and -4.79% over the last 12 months.