Seasons Furnish Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, up 80.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in September 2022 up 80.29% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 up 9529.03% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 up 1100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Seasons Furnish EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.