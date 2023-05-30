Seasons Furnish Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 158.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Furnishings are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in March 2023 up 158.56% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 222.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.
|Seasons Furnishings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.76
|2.06
|1.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.76
|2.06
|1.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.71
|1.02
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.08
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.18
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|0.67
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.24
|-0.21
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.24
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.24
|0.24
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.00
|-0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|--
|-0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|--
|-0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited