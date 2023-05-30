English
    Seasons Furnish Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 158.56% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Furnishings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in March 2023 up 158.56% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 222.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.

    Seasons Furnishings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.762.061.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.762.061.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.711.020.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.080.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.180.11
    Depreciation0.050.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.380.670.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.24-0.21
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.24-0.21
    Interest0.240.240.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.00-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.00-0.28
    Tax0.000.000.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.00-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.00-0.30
    Equity Share Capital7.397.397.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.00-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.10---0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.00-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.10---0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

