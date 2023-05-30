Seasons Furnish Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore, up 158.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.76 crore in March 2023 up 158.56% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 75.99% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 222.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.