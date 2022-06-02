Seasons Furnish Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore, up 55.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.45 crore in March 2022 up 55.8% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 down 888.53% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 263.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.45 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)