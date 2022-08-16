Seasons Furnish Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 140.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in June 2022 up 140.59% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 70.12% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Seasons Furnish EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.25 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 12 months.