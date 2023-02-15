Seasons Furnish Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Furnishings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.55% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Seasons Furnishings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.06
|1.87
|1.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.06
|1.87
|1.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|0.98
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.06
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.16
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.44
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.33
|0.26
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.33
|0.26
|Interest
|0.24
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.29
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.29
|0.23
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.29
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.29
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.40
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.40
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.40
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.40
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited