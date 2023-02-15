Seasons Furnish Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.55% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.