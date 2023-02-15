 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Seasons Furnish Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Furnishings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.55% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Seasons Furnishings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.06 1.87 1.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.06 1.87 1.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 0.98 0.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.06 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.16 0.12
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 0.44 0.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.33 0.26
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 0.33 0.26
Interest 0.24 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.29 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.29 0.23
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.29 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.29 0.23
Equity Share Capital 7.39 7.39 7.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.40 0.32
Diluted EPS -- 0.40 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.40 0.32
Diluted EPS -- 0.40 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited