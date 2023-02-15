English
    Seasons Furnish Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, up 40.82% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seasons Furnishings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100.55% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

    Seasons Furnish shares closed at 4.04 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.74% returns over the last 12 months.

    Seasons Furnishings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.061.871.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.061.871.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.020.980.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.06-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.160.12
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.440.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.330.26
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.330.26
    Interest0.240.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.290.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.290.23
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.290.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.290.23
    Equity Share Capital7.397.397.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.400.32
    Diluted EPS--0.40--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.400.32
    Diluted EPS--0.40--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

