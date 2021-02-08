Seasons Furnish Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2020 down 10.9% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 125.94% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020 up 140.7% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

Seasons Furnish EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Seasons Furnish shares closed at 1.43 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given -43.48% returns over the last 6 months