Seamec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, down 20.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 102.91% from Rs. 23.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022 down 51.05% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2021.
Seamec shares closed at 1,041.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 109.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Seamec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.01
|94.60
|87.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.01
|94.60
|87.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.36
|13.31
|14.98
|Depreciation
|19.58
|17.95
|13.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.76
|33.07
|41.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.69
|30.27
|17.27
|Other Income
|11.59
|7.35
|7.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.10
|37.62
|24.41
|Interest
|1.90
|0.63
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|36.99
|24.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|36.99
|24.30
|Tax
|-2.32
|0.34
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|36.65
|23.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|36.65
|23.38
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|14.41
|9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|14.41
|9.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|14.41
|9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|14.41
|9.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited