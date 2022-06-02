 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seamec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, down 20.71% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 102.91% from Rs. 23.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022 down 51.05% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,041.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 109.08% over the last 12 months.

Seamec
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.01 94.60 87.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.01 94.60 87.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.36 13.31 14.98
Depreciation 19.58 17.95 13.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.76 33.07 41.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.69 30.27 17.27
Other Income 11.59 7.35 7.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.10 37.62 24.41
Interest 1.90 0.63 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.00 36.99 24.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.00 36.99 24.30
Tax -2.32 0.34 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.68 36.65 23.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.68 36.65 23.38
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 14.41 9.20
Diluted EPS -0.27 14.41 9.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 14.41 9.20
Diluted EPS -0.27 14.41 9.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Seamec #Shipping
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
