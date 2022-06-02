Seamec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore, down 20.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.01 crore in March 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 87.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 102.91% from Rs. 23.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2022 down 51.05% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,041.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and 109.08% over the last 12 months.