Seamec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.05 crore, up 0.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seamec are:Net Sales at Rs 95.05 crore in December 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 94.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2022 down 82.56% from Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.18 crore in December 2022 down 60.09% from Rs. 55.57 crore in December 2021.
Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.41 in December 2021.
|Seamec shares closed at 746.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.54% returns over the last 6 months and -28.34% over the last 12 months.
|Seamec
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.05
|75.40
|94.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.05
|75.40
|94.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.34
|15.47
|13.31
|Depreciation
|18.38
|27.28
|17.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.40
|25.66
|33.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.93
|6.99
|30.27
|Other Income
|0.87
|12.18
|7.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.80
|19.17
|37.62
|Interest
|1.10
|1.11
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.70
|18.06
|36.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.70
|18.06
|36.99
|Tax
|-3.69
|1.99
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.39
|16.07
|36.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.39
|16.07
|36.65
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|6.32
|14.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|6.32
|14.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|6.32
|14.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|6.32
|14.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited