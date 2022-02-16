Seamec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 94.60 crore, up 61.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.60 crore in December 2021 up 61.96% from Rs. 58.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.65 crore in December 2021 down 46.52% from Rs. 68.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.57 crore in December 2021 up 169.76% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2020.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 26.95 in December 2020.

Seamec shares closed at 1,217.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 80.28% returns over the last 6 months and 168.95% over the last 12 months.