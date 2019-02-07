Seamec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore, up 155.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.99 crore in December 2018 up 155.92% from Rs. 38.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.87 crore in December 2018 up 546.7% from Rs. 8.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in December 2018 up 917.19% from Rs. 4.77 crore in December 2017.

Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 14.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2017.

Seamec shares closed at 288.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and 82.34% over the last 12 months.