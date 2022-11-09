 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seamec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore in September 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 81.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in September 2022 down 33.99% from Rs. 25.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.36% from Rs. 49.61 crore in September 2021.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,096.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.28% over the last 12 months.

Seamec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.33 125.40 81.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.33 125.40 81.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.19 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 -0.45 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.18 18.91 14.23
Depreciation 31.47 24.61 20.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.38 64.32 32.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.68 18.01 14.11
Other Income 15.12 4.60 14.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.80 22.61 28.69
Interest 1.70 1.70 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.10 20.91 27.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.10 20.91 27.18
Tax 2.00 -1.88 1.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.10 22.79 25.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.10 22.79 25.84
Minority Interest -0.13 -0.14 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.97 22.65 25.71
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 8.96 10.16
Diluted EPS 6.72 8.96 10.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 8.96 10.16
Diluted EPS 6.72 8.96 10.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:24 pm
