    Seamec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.33 crore in September 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 81.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.97 crore in September 2022 down 33.99% from Rs. 25.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.27 crore in September 2022 up 5.36% from Rs. 49.61 crore in September 2021.

    Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2021.

    Seamec shares closed at 1,096.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.28% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.33125.4081.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.33125.4081.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.19----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57-0.45--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1818.9114.23
    Depreciation31.4724.6120.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.3864.3232.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6818.0114.11
    Other Income15.124.6014.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8022.6128.69
    Interest1.701.701.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1020.9127.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1020.9127.18
    Tax2.00-1.881.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1022.7925.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1022.7925.84
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.14-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.9722.6525.71
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.728.9610.16
    Diluted EPS6.728.9610.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.728.9610.16
    Diluted EPS6.728.9610.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

