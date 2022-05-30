Seamec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore in March 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 96.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2021.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,081.25 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)