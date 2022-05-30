 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seamec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore, down 11.95% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

Net Sales at Rs 85.29 crore in March 2022 down 11.95% from Rs. 96.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022 down 73.03% from Rs. 17.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.11 crore in March 2022 down 21.64% from Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2021.

Seamec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 1,081.25 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Seamec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 85.29 109.52 96.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 85.29 109.52 96.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.10 15.09 16.72
Depreciation 24.00 22.41 17.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.72 37.53 50.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.53 34.49 12.24
Other Income 12.64 7.48 7.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.11 41.97 19.53
Interest 2.56 1.37 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.55 40.60 18.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.55 40.60 18.69
Tax -2.34 0.34 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.89 40.26 17.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.89 40.26 17.77
Minority Interest -0.13 -- -0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.76 40.26 17.65
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 15.83 6.99
Diluted EPS 1.92 15.83 6.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 15.83 6.99
Diluted EPS 1.92 15.83 6.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:16 pm
