Seamec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore, up 68.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore in June 2023 up 68.72% from Rs. 125.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2023 up 13.02% from Rs. 22.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.81 crore in June 2023 up 28.78% from Rs. 47.22 crore in June 2022.

Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

Seamec shares closed at 752.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.