    Seamec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore, up 68.72% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore in June 2023 up 68.72% from Rs. 125.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2023 up 13.02% from Rs. 22.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.81 crore in June 2023 up 28.78% from Rs. 47.22 crore in June 2022.

    Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 10.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

    Seamec shares closed at 752.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.05% over the last 12 months.

    Seamec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.57125.84125.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.57125.84125.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3219.9218.91
    Depreciation32.2231.4424.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses142.2479.0664.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.79-4.5818.01
    Other Income12.80-1.284.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.59-5.8622.61
    Interest2.481.201.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.11-7.0620.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.11-7.0620.91
    Tax0.21-2.41-1.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.90-4.6522.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.90-4.6522.79
    Minority Interest-0.30-0.18-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.60-4.8322.65
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.19-2.008.96
    Diluted EPS10.19-2.008.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.19-2.008.96
    Diluted EPS10.19-2.008.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

