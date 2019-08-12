Seamec Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 102.40 crore, up 66.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.40 crore in June 2019 up 66.07% from Rs. 61.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.97 crore in June 2019 up 114.59% from Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.66 crore in June 2019 up 82% from Rs. 32.78 crore in June 2018.

Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 17.29 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.06 in June 2018.

Seamec shares closed at 339.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.86% returns over the last 6 months and 18.25% over the last 12 months.