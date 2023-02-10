Seamec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 104.4% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021.
Seamec shares closed at 749.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Seamec
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.68
|85.33
|109.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.68
|85.33
|109.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.29
|0.19
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.70
|-0.57
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.04
|18.18
|15.09
|Depreciation
|24.47
|31.47
|22.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.26
|30.38
|37.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.68
|5.68
|34.49
|Other Income
|1.54
|15.12
|7.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.14
|20.80
|41.97
|Interest
|2.20
|1.70
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.34
|19.10
|40.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.34
|19.10
|40.60
|Tax
|-3.68
|2.00
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.66
|17.10
|40.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.66
|17.10
|40.26
|Minority Interest
|-0.11
|-0.13
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.77
|16.97
|40.26
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|6.72
|15.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|6.72
|15.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|6.72
|15.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|6.72
|15.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
