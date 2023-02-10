Seamec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 104.4% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021.