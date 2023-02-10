 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seamec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 104.4% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021.

Seamec
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.68 85.33 109.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.68 85.33 109.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.29 0.19 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.70 -0.57 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.04 18.18 15.09
Depreciation 24.47 31.47 22.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.26 30.38 37.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.68 5.68 34.49
Other Income 1.54 15.12 7.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.14 20.80 41.97
Interest 2.20 1.70 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.34 19.10 40.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.34 19.10 40.60
Tax -3.68 2.00 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.66 17.10 40.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.66 17.10 40.26
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.77 16.97 40.26
Equity Share Capital 25.43 25.43 25.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 6.72 15.83
Diluted EPS -0.70 6.72 15.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 6.72 15.83
Diluted EPS -0.70 6.72 15.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
