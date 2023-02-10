English
    Seamec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seamec are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 104.4% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021.

    Seamec
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.6885.33109.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.6885.33109.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.290.19--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.70-0.57--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0418.1815.09
    Depreciation24.4731.4722.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2630.3837.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.685.6834.49
    Other Income1.5415.127.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.1420.8041.97
    Interest2.201.701.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.3419.1040.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.3419.1040.60
    Tax-3.682.000.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.6617.1040.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.6617.1040.26
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.13--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.7716.9740.26
    Equity Share Capital25.4325.4325.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.706.7215.83
    Diluted EPS-0.706.7215.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.706.7215.83
    Diluted EPS-0.706.7215.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited