Seamec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore, down 8.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.68 crore in December 2022 down 8.07% from Rs. 109.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2022 down 104.4% from Rs. 40.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 down 66.87% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2021.

Seamec shares closed at 749.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.51% returns over the last 6 months and -30.94% over the last 12 months.