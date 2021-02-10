Seamec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore, down 38.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.73 crore in December 2020 down 38.91% from Rs. 105.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.80 crore in December 2020 up 73.26% from Rs. 39.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2020 down 53.94% from Rs. 56.10 crore in December 2019.

Seamec EPS has increased to Rs. 27.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.62 in December 2019.

Seamec shares closed at 474.45 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.95% returns over the last 6 months and 3.01% over the last 12 months.