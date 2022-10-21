SEACOAST SS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore, up 2645.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore in September 2022 up 2645.88% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 1057.02% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in September 2022 up 607.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.
SEACOAST SS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.
|SEACOAST SS shares closed at 4.41 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.63% returns over the last 6 months and -79.43% over the last 12 months.
|SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.99
|93.06
|4.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.99
|93.06
|4.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|103.77
|80.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.41
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.07
|2.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.68
|12.58
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.05
|--
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.73
|12.58
|0.81
|Interest
|0.47
|0.47
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.26
|12.12
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.26
|4.07
|0.51
|Tax
|1.37
|1.06
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.89
|3.01
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.89
|3.01
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.90
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.90
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.16
|0.90
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.16
|0.90
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited