SEACOAST SS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore, up 2645.88% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore in September 2022 up 2645.88% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 1057.02% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in September 2022 up 607.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.
SEACOAST SS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021. SEACOAST SS shares closed at 4.41 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -52.63% returns over the last 6 months and -79.43% over the last 12 months.
SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations109.9993.064.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations109.9993.064.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods103.7780.00--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.430.410.50
Depreciation0.00----
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.100.072.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.6812.580.75
Other Income0.05--0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.7312.580.81
Interest0.470.470.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.2612.120.51
Exceptional Items---8.04--
P/L Before Tax5.264.070.51
Tax1.371.060.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.893.010.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.893.010.34
Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.160.900.10
Diluted EPS1.160.900.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.160.900.10
Diluted EPS1.160.900.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:33 pm
