SEACOAST SS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore, up 2645.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.99 crore in September 2022 up 2645.88% from Rs. 4.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 1057.02% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in September 2022 up 607.41% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

SEACOAST SS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.