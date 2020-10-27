SEACOAST SS Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.06 crore in September 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020 up 3279.93% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2020 up 2800% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

SEACOAST SS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2019.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 88.55 on October 26, 2020 (BSE)