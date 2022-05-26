 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEACOAST SS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in March 2022 down 75.4% from Rs. 85.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 405.12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 199.35% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 7.38 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.34% returns over the last 6 months and -58.70% over the last 12 months.

SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.05 42.19 85.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.05 42.19 85.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.84 38.95 84.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.56 -0.30
Depreciation -0.04 -- -0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.18 0.07 -0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.42 2.61 1.66
Other Income -0.06 -- -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 2.61 1.65
Interest 0.51 0.69 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.99 1.91 1.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.99 1.91 1.04
Tax 0.31 0.50 0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.30 1.42 0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.30 1.42 0.75
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 33.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 0.42 0.41
Diluted EPS -0.68 0.42 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 0.42 0.41
Diluted EPS -0.68 0.42 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

