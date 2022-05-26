SEACOAST SS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in March 2022 down 75.4% from Rs. 85.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 405.12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 199.35% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 7.38 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.34% returns over the last 6 months and -58.70% over the last 12 months.