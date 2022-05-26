SEACOAST SS Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore, down 75.4% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.05 crore in March 2022 down 75.4% from Rs. 85.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 405.12% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 199.35% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.
SEACOAST SS shares closed at 7.38 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -61.34% returns over the last 6 months and -58.70% over the last 12 months.
|SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.05
|42.19
|85.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.05
|42.19
|85.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.84
|38.95
|84.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.56
|-0.30
|Depreciation
|-0.04
|--
|-0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.18
|0.07
|-0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.42
|2.61
|1.66
|Other Income
|-0.06
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|2.61
|1.65
|Interest
|0.51
|0.69
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.99
|1.91
|1.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.99
|1.91
|1.04
|Tax
|0.31
|0.50
|0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.30
|1.42
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.30
|1.42
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|33.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.42
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.42
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|0.42
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|0.42
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
