SEACOAST SS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore, up 53.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore in June 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 60.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022 up 168.8% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2021.

SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 2.19 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -87.87% returns over the last 6 months and -90.80% over the last 12 months.

SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.06 21.05 60.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.06 21.05 60.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 19.84 55.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 80.00 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.49 0.27
Depreciation -- -0.04 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 2.18 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.58 -1.42 4.64
Other Income -- -0.06 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.58 -1.48 4.64
Interest 0.47 0.51 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.12 -1.99 4.13
Exceptional Items -8.04 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.07 -1.99 4.13
Tax 1.06 0.31 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.01 -2.30 3.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.01 -2.30 3.10
Equity Share Capital 33.67 33.67 33.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 -0.68 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.90 -0.68 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 -0.68 0.92
Diluted EPS 0.90 -0.68 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES #SEACOAST SS
first published: Aug 3, 2022 11:11 pm
