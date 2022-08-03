SEACOAST SS Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore, up 53.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore in June 2022 up 53.67% from Rs. 60.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 down 2.76% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022 up 168.8% from Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2021.

SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 2.19 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -87.87% returns over the last 6 months and -90.80% over the last 12 months.