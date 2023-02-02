SEACOAST SS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 163.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in December 2022 up 163.19% from Rs. 42.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 225.44% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 159.77% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.