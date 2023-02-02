English
    SEACOAST SS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 163.19% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in December 2022 up 163.19% from Rs. 42.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 225.44% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2022 up 159.77% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    SEACOAST SHIPPING SERVICES
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.03109.9942.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.03109.9942.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----38.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.77103.77--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.430.56
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.100.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.785.682.61
    Other Income--0.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.785.732.61
    Interest0.550.470.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.235.261.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.235.261.91
    Tax1.621.370.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.613.891.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.613.891.42
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6733.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.141.160.42
    Diluted EPS0.141.160.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.141.160.42
    Diluted EPS0.141.160.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited