SEACOAST SS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.19 crore, down 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.19 crore in December 2021 down 33.24% from Rs. 63.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 down 66.44% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 56.13% from Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2020.

SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.38 in December 2020.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 16.80 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -92.70% returns over the last 6 months and -85.94% over the last 12 months.