SEACOAST SS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.95 crore, up 176.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.95 crore in September 2021 up 176.12% from Rs. 26.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.91 crore in September 2021 up 475.16% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.34 crore in September 2021 up 504.35% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

SEACOAST SS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2020.

SEACOAST SS shares closed at 214.35 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.22% returns over the last 6 months and 255.89% over the last 12 months.