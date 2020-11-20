Sea TV Network Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in September 2020 down 12.91% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020 up 71.8% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.15 on November 10, 2020 (BSE)