Sea TV Network Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, down 12.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in September 2020 down 12.91% from Rs. 3.43 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2020 up 71.8% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 up 159.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.15 on November 10, 2020 (BSE)
|Sea TV Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.99
|2.87
|3.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.99
|2.87
|3.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.25
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.20
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.43
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.70
|1.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.24
|3.34
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-1.64
|-2.04
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-1.62
|-2.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-1.62
|-2.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|-1.62
|-2.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.57
|-1.62
|-2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.57
|-1.62
|-2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.35
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.35
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.35
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.35
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am