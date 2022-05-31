Sea TV Network Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 82.2% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 151.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.38 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)