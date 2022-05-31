Sea TV Network Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 15.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 82.2% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 151.52% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.38 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Sea TV Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|3.29
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|3.29
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|--
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|1.04
|1.05
|Depreciation
|-0.45
|0.35
|2.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.45
|2.31
|2.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.46
|-2.64
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.43
|-2.60
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.45
|-0.47
|-2.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|-0.47
|-2.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|-0.47
|-2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|-0.47
|-2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.39
|-2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited