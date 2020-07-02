Sea TV Network Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore, up 39.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.16 crore in March 2020 up 39.73% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020 up 138.47% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 up 137.21% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019.

Sea TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.99 in March 2019.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.38 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)