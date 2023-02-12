Sea TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.74 2.73 3.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.74 2.73 3.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.04 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.06 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.14 1.10 1.04 Depreciation 0.18 0.10 0.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.67 2.30 2.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.26 -0.87 -0.46 Other Income 0.02 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 -0.83 -0.43 Interest 0.06 0.08 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.30 -0.91 -0.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.30 -0.91 -0.47 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.30 -0.91 -0.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.30 -0.91 -0.47 Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.08 -0.75 -0.39 Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.75 -0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.08 -0.75 -0.39 Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.75 -0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited