 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sea TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 174.86% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021. Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
Sea TV Network
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.742.733.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.742.733.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.04--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.060.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.141.101.04
Depreciation0.180.100.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.672.302.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.26-0.87-0.46
Other Income0.020.040.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-0.83-0.43
Interest0.060.080.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.30-0.91-0.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.30-0.91-0.47
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.30-0.91-0.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.30-0.91-0.47
Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.08-0.75-0.39
Diluted EPS-1.08-0.75-0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.08-0.75-0.39
Diluted EPS-1.08-0.75-0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sea TV Network
first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am