Sea TV Network Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore, down 16.79% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 16.79% from Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 down 174.86% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 down 1225% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
|Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
|Sea TV Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.74
|2.73
|3.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.74
|2.73
|3.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.06
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|1.10
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.10
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.67
|2.30
|2.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.87
|-0.46
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.83
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-0.91
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.30
|-0.91
|-0.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|-0.91
|-0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|-0.91
|-0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.75
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.75
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.75
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.75
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited