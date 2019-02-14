Sea TV Network Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2018 down 15.99% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 86.01% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.32 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)