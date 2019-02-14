Sea TV Network Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 15.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2018 down 15.99% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2018 up 86.01% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.32 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sea TV Network
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|3.23
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|3.23
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.68
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.56
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.32
|2.44
|2.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-1.13
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-1.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-3.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-3.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.37
|-2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.37
|-2.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.37
|-2.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.37
|-2.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited