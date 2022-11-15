 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sea TV Network Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in September 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months

Sea TV Network
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.06 2.97 2.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.06 2.97 2.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.16 0.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 -0.06 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.37 1.28 1.36
Depreciation 0.10 0.15 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.39 2.43 2.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.90 -0.99 -1.48
Other Income 0.03 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -0.98 -1.42
Interest 0.14 0.07 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.02 -1.06 -1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.02 -1.06 -1.52
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 -1.06 -1.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 -1.06 -1.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.02 -1.06 -1.52
Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 -0.88 -1.26
Diluted EPS -0.85 -0.88 -1.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 -0.88 -1.26
Diluted EPS -0.85 -0.88 -1.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

