Sea TV Network Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in September 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Sea TV Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|2.97
|2.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|2.97
|2.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.16
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.06
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.37
|1.28
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.15
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.39
|2.43
|2.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|-0.99
|-1.48
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.98
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.14
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-1.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-1.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-1.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.02
|-1.06
|-1.52
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.88
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.88
|-1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.88
|-1.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.88
|-1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited