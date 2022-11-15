English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sea TV Network Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in September 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months

    Sea TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.062.972.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.062.972.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.160.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.060.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.371.281.36
    Depreciation0.100.150.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.392.432.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.90-0.99-1.48
    Other Income0.030.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.98-1.42
    Interest0.140.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.02-1.06-1.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.02-1.06-1.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.02-1.06-1.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.02-1.06-1.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.02-1.06-1.52
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-0.88-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.85-0.88-1.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-0.88-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.85-0.88-1.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sea TV Network
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am