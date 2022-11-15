Sea TV Network Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in September 2022 up 6.77% from Rs. 2.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.60 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.10% returns over the last 6 months