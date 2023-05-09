English
    Sea TV Network Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 23% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 23% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 up 372.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 312.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

    Sea TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

    Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.89 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sea TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.393.273.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.393.273.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.02--0.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.01-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.651.431.17
    Depreciation0.130.29-0.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.252.892.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.67-1.35-0.55
    Other Income3.460.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.80-1.34-0.54
    Interest0.100.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.70-1.37-0.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.70-1.37-0.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.70-1.37-0.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.70-1.37-0.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.70-1.37-0.62
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.41-1.14-0.52
    Diluted EPS1.41-1.14-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.41-1.14-0.52
    Diluted EPS1.41-1.14-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm