Sea TV Network Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in March 2023 down 23% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2023 up 372.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 312.09% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022.

Sea TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2022.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.89 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.17% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.