English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sea TV Network Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 1.97% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in June 2023 down 1.97% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 35.54% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 39.76% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

    Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.

    Sea TV Network
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.912.392.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.912.392.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.020.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.01-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.651.28
    Depreciation0.170.130.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.512.252.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-1.67-0.99
    Other Income0.013.460.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.331.80-0.98
    Interest0.100.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.431.70-1.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.431.70-1.06
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.431.70-1.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.431.70-1.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.431.70-1.06
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.191.41-0.88
    Diluted EPS-1.191.41-0.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.191.41-0.88
    Diluted EPS-1.191.41-0.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Sea TV Network
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!