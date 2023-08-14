Sea TV Network Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 1.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in June 2023 down 1.97% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 35.54% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 39.76% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2022.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 2.77 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.