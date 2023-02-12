 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 168.27% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021. Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
Sea TV Network
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations3.273.063.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3.273.063.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.04--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.060.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.431.371.25
Depreciation0.290.100.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.892.392.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.90-0.48
Other Income0.010.03-0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-0.88-0.50
Interest0.030.140.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.37-1.02-0.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.37-1.02-0.51
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.37-1.02-0.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.37-1.02-0.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.37-1.02-0.51
Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
Diluted EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
Diluted EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 11:33 am