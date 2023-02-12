Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.27 3.06 3.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.27 3.06 3.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.04 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.06 0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.43 1.37 1.25 Depreciation 0.29 0.10 0.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.89 2.39 2.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 -0.90 -0.48 Other Income 0.01 0.03 -0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.34 -0.88 -0.50 Interest 0.03 0.14 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.37 -1.02 -0.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.37 -1.02 -0.51 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.37 -1.02 -0.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.37 -1.02 -0.51 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.37 -1.02 -0.51 Equity Share Capital 12.02 12.02 12.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.14 -0.85 -0.43 Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.85 -0.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.14 -0.85 -0.43 Diluted EPS -1.14 -0.85 -0.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited