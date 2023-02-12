English
    Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 168.27% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.273.063.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.273.063.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.04--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.060.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.371.25
    Depreciation0.290.100.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.892.392.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-0.90-0.48
    Other Income0.010.03-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-0.88-0.50
    Interest0.030.140.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.37-1.02-0.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.37-1.02-0.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.37-1.02-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.37-1.02-0.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.37-1.02-0.51
    Equity Share Capital12.0212.0212.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
    Diluted EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
    Diluted EPS-1.14-0.85-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited