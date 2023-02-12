Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, down 11.64% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 11.64% from Rs. 3.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 168.27% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 1650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
|Sea TV Network shares closed at 3.59 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.20% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
|Sea TV Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.27
|3.06
|3.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.27
|3.06
|3.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.06
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.37
|1.25
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.10
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.89
|2.39
|2.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-0.90
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.88
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.03
|0.14
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-0.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.37
|-1.02
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.85
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.85
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-0.85
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-0.85
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited