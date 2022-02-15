Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 25.76% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sea TV Network are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2021 up 25.76% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 up 65.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 89.47% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.
Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.87 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.48% returns over the last 6 months and 202.48% over the last 12 months.
|Sea TV Network
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.71
|2.87
|2.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.71
|2.87
|2.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.00
|0.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.07
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.25
|1.36
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.48
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.46
|2.43
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-1.48
|-1.47
|Other Income
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-1.42
|-1.36
|Interest
|0.01
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-1.52
|-1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|-1.52
|-1.47
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-1.52
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-1.52
|-1.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.51
|-1.52
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.02
|12.02
|12.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-1.26
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-1.26
|-1.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-1.26
|-1.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-1.26
|-1.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited