Sea TV Network Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 25.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2021 up 25.76% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 up 65.15% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 up 89.47% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

Sea TV Network shares closed at 4.87 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.48% returns over the last 6 months and 202.48% over the last 12 months.