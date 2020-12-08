SCSL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore, down 1.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.67 crore in September 2020 down 1.03% from Rs. 7.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 97.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2020 down 83.51% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2019.

SCSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2019.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)