SCSL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore, up 0.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.61 crore in March 2023 up 0.54% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 up 258.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

SCSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

