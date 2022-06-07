SCSL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in March 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 95.35% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 126.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)