SCSL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 29.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in June 2022 down 29.31% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021.

SCSL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2021.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)