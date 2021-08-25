SCSL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 78.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in June 2021 down 78.21% from Rs. 13.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 70.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

SCSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

SCSL shares closed at 0.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)